Lansing, NY

Governor Kathy Hochul works with NYSEG to cancel auction of Bell Station property

 8 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul came to an agreement with NYSEG regarding their plans with the Bell Station property.

She was able to have the auction canceled.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust has been trying to get the land for years and the DEC shares the same interests with FLLT.

The plan is to create a public wildlife management area on the lakeshore part of the property by working together with the DEC, the Town of Lansing, Tompkins County, and other key stakeholders to acquire the land.

More information can be found in their plans to move ahead and hopefully acquire the land here.

