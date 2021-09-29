Sports and Braces: The Right Mouthguard Matters
When it comes to protecting our kids’ teeth, sports can be a tough opponent. And when those kids are wearing braces, parents are also keen to protect that expensive investment. So what are the braces restrictions we as parents need to worry about? We asked Dr. Philip Bomeli, orthodontist and founder of Solon Orthodontics, for his professional opinion on what restrictions, if any, we should place on our sports-loving, braces-wearing teens.yourteenmag.com
Comments / 0