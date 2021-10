With the resumption of on-campus living, students are adjusting to studying in study spaces at Homewood after having spent much of the past year online. Last semester, students were allowed to return to campus, but study spaces in Brody Learning Commons and Milton S. Eisenhower Library (MSE) were limited by density restrictions and shortened hours of operations. In November 2020, the University announced that it would build the Freshman Annex to serve as a socially distanced study space in the Freshman Quad, but students reported that it was largely unused.

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO