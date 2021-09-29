CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, say unions

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5qgq_0cBg3MC600
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The Labour leader’s speech was welcomed by union leaders, saying Sir Keir Starmer had set out a new vision for the country.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Keir’s speech today shows that Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, for delivering decent pay work and pay, and for giving our children a brighter future.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Keir set out a new vision for the party and a new vision for the country. With the focus on education, public services, rights at work and mental health, Labour is offering just what the country needs after 11 years of Tory mismanagement.

“Communities across the UK are struggling on so many levels.

“Keir’s speech shows that Labour in power could bring hope to the many families forgotten by this government.

“This is a serious plan for change.”

Unite’s national officer Rob MacGregor, speaking for the union, said: “If you’re a Unite member worried about the cost of living crisis, empty petrol pumps, abhorrent fire and rehire in our workplaces and the end of furlough just hours away, there wasn’t much for you in this speech.

“We needed to hear a Labour leader who is as angry as we are about the harm being done to our workers, and as determined as Unite to stand up against abusive employers.

“We’re clearly not there yet.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “Keir Starmer today made clear Labour is the party of working people, explaining that he is of working people and for working people.

“That is demonstrated by his commitments to a well-paid and secure workforce through a new deal for workers and we know that he will deliver.

“This is in stark contrast to the Tories who are pulling the rug from under low-paid families with an unfair cut in Universal Credit and increased National Insurance, as we face a looming cost of living crisis.”

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Labour have understood that any Government serious about education needs both a strategy to reduce child poverty and a strategy on boosting schools’ capacity to serve every local child.

Momentum co-chairman Andrew Scattergood said: “Starmer’s speech identified a lot of problems but offered very few solutions.

“We all know that the NHS crisis is bad, but what will our Party do about it?

“We are no clearer on that than we were this morning.”

Tony Danker, CBI director general, said: “The Labour Party has taken an important step forward by outlining an agenda where businesses can find common ground.

“It’s ambitions to decarbonise the economy and build a better future for everyone through improving education are shared by business.

“Lifelong learning is the bedrock of productivity, growth, and in turn, rising wages.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Tackle cost of living crisis or expect a backlash, says Liz Truss

The Conservative Party faces being hit at the ballot box unless the Government gets a grip on the cost of living crisis currently enveloping the country, Liz Truss has warned. Speaking on the fringes of the Tory conference in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary told party activists that “every sinew of the Government needs to be strained to create the conditions for enterprise across the country”.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Labour, ‘the party of homeowners and tenants’, vows to ‘fix housing crisis’

Labour’s shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell yesterday set out the party’s plans to build “more truly affordable homes”. The party has pledged to cap the amount of property overseas investors can purchase in new developments, in a bid to help first-time buyers. The party would also give first-time buyers first...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

New £3bn plan to save steel industry shows Labour ‘going big’ Joe Biden-style, Ed Miliband says

A new £3bn plan to “save” the steel industry by making it carbon-neutral is proof that Labour is ready to follow Joe Biden’s big spending plans, Ed Miliband says.Announcing the ten-year investment programme, the shadow business secretary said it was essential to give the embattled industry a long term future after years of Conservative neglect.But he also told The Independent, at the start of Labour’s annual conference: “We need a Biden-style green investment, going big, and this is the first instalment of that.“We are not willing to allow what happened to the coal mines in the 1980s happen to our...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson says it’s job of business to plug labour shortages amid supply chain crisis

Tory Party conference continues today with big speeches from Rishi Sunak and Lord Forst, the Brexit minister. Amid an ongoing supply chain crisis and worsening petrol supplies in southern England, the Conservatives will use this week’s conference to pitch themselves as the party willing to deliver high wages for Britain’s workers, as opposed to Labour who they will claim are ready to plug labour shortages by “pulling the lever” of immigration. Elsewhere, Tony Blair and a major Tory donor are caught up in a huge leak of financial documents which exposes the financial secrets of the rich and powerful. The chancellor will announce £500m for a jobs programme.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Fuel shortages – live: Hundreds of troops on standby as Labour says government ‘reduced UK to chaos’

Up to 300 troops are to be on standby as a “precautionary step” amid the fuel supply crisis after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off the request for military assistance.Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin.Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.Meanwhile, PM Boris Johnson has urged motorists to fill up their tanks “in the normal way” and promised them that the petrol station fuel shortage is “stabilising”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blamed the Tory government for allowing the UK be reduced to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

What is the UK minimum wage and what might it be raised to?

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase the minimum wage in the UK in order to move the country towards a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy” as the gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues.Mr Johnson gave his address to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday, delivering a speech loaded with fruity turns of phrase, knowing historical allusions and jokes at the expense of his Cabinet colleagues but light on new policy, on the same day that his government’s cuts to Universal Credit came into effect.That decision sees an estimated 6m unemployed and low-paid workers...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Labour#Labour Party#Tuc#Tory#Unite#Usdaw#Tories#Universal Credit#National Insurance
The Independent

Conservative councillor suspended after being linked to far-right organisation

A Conservative councillor has been suspended from the party after being linked with a far-right, white nationalist organisation by an anti-racist campaign group.Worthing councillor Tim Wills was alleged to be a supporter of Patriotic Alternative (PA) – a group that claims to want to preserve the “indigenous population” of the UK.The organisation was founded by Mark Collett, a former publicity director for the British National Party (BNP), in 2019. The far-right group has also been accused of presenting migrants as a “threat to the survival of white society”.Cllr Wills, who represents Marine Ward, Worthing, joined a regional PA chat group...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU nationals warned they’ll lose benefits due to lack of settled status – even though they have right to stay

Vulnerable and disabled EU nationals have been warned their welfare benefits will be suspended unless they apply for EU settlement – despite the fact that they already have permission to stay in the UK.Thousands of people face being stripped of their state support within weeks after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sent out letters stating that they must apply for post-Brexit immigration status within 28 days or their benefits will “stop”.The Independent has learned that people who already hold settled status have been sent the letter, while some of those who have not yet applied have not received...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Ireland buckles to pressure, joins global corporate tax deal

Ireland has agreed to join an international agreement establishing a minimum corporate tax of 15% around the world, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies like Google and Facebook to base their European operations in the country.The Irish government, which initially rejected the agreement, said Thursday it had decided to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global minimum tax accord after compromises that would protect the country’s economic interests. Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate has been a cornerstone of the country's economic policy since 2003.The announcement came before a meeting Friday where representatives of 140 countries...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Adults in Spain could get monthly €250 to persuade them to leave parents’ home

Young people in Spain could be paid €250 each month to persuade them to stop living with their parents. The government unveiled plans to help motivate under-35s to move into their own homes amid concerns over rising youth unemployment rates. Currently, the average age for a young adult to move out of their parents’ home is 30, something partly attributed to the impacts of the 2008 financial crash. The average age for young people to stop living with parents in the European Union is 26 and is 24.6 in the UK, according to Eurostat. If the plans, proposed by...
WORLD
The Independent

Three-quarters of NHS staff consider leaving health service, survey says

Nearly three-quarters of NHS workers have considered leaving the health service in the past 12 months, according to a new survey.Research by the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (HWF) charity and its partner NHS Million found staff were increasingly concerned about their mental health and wellbeing.The NHS has gone through one of the busiest periods in its seven decades-long history due to the coronavirus pandemic, with stress piled on staff at all levels.Medics working long hours face another difficult winter as flu season approaches and record numbers of patients await surgery.Staff are also embroiled in a row with the government over pay...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant Government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
The Guardian

UK faces ‘grim winter’ as cost of living crisis quickens pace

Households face a “plain grim” outlook as higher energy bills and petrol prices force them to find at least £442 extra to get through the winter, according to an analysis. While Boris Johnson used his conference speech to trumpet the UK’s future as a high-wage, high-skilled economy, Kevin Brown, a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Companies at risk from Covid lifeline loans, Bank of England warns

Many companies that took out emergency loans during the Covid-19 pandemic are now at risk of collapse because of those same loans, the Bank of England has warned.Companies across the UK which before Covid would have been turned down for loans were able to tap into Government-backed schemes during pandemic times.Now, many of these are facing loan bills that they might be unable to pay off.On Friday, the Bank of England warned that higher borrowing during the pandemic has likely put more businesses at risk.“The increase in debt – though moderate in aggregate – has likely led to increases in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Conference season has proven that both the Tories and Labour are living in a bubble

Michael Gove and Tom Tugendhat jiving joyously; Thérèse Coffey – barefoot – belting out the Dirty Dancing crowd-pleaser: to be at the Conservative conference in Manchester was to be transported to an alternate reality.I’m not sitting in moral judgement here. I was among the journalists in the sweaty crowd rediscovering the forgotten maskless joy of a spot of karaoke. Unfortunately there is photo and video evidence that this did indeed happen. Good job too, because otherwise I’d struggle to believe what I witnessed there.In the bubble, they queued for Boris Johnson. Outside, they queued for petrol. From Nadhim to Nadine,...
POLITICS
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy