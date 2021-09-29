CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Lies Ahead For Chicago Public Schools’ New Top Leader

By Sarah Karp
Chicago Public Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Martinez returns on Wednesday to run a different Chicago Public Schools system than the one he left a dozen years ago when he was the chief financial officer. He is coming back to a higher performing school system with more bright spots than the one he left. However, the school system is also grappling with plunging enrollment, a thin leadership bench and a dysfunctional relationship between the mayor and the teachers union.

