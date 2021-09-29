CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Policeman used Covid rules to kidnap Sarah Everard in false arrest, court told

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473D3K_0cBg2c9p00
Sarah Everard was snatched and then killed by police officer Wayne Couzens in March this year (handout/PA) (PA Media)

A police officer used Covid-19 lockdown regulations to kidnap Sarah Everard in a “false arrest” before raping her, strangling her and burning her body, a court has heard.

Wayne Couzens, 48, used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

The firearms officer, who had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American Embassy that morning, drove to a remote rural area north-west of Dover in Kent, where he parked up and raped Ms Everard.

The marketing executive, who lived in Brixton, south London, had been strangled with Couzen’s police belt by 2.30am the following morning.

Married Couzens burned her body in a refrigerator in an area of woodland he owned in Hoads Wood, near Ashford, Kent, before dumping the remains in a nearby pond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3z7M_0cBg2c9p00
Wayne Couzens, 48, has admitted the rape and murder of Sarah Everard (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

Just days later, amid extensive publicity about Ms Everard’s disappearance, he took his family on a day out to the woods, allowing his two children to play close by.

Couzens was arrested on March 9 after police trawled through some 1,800 hours of CCTV footage.

Police waited for two hours before moving in to detain Couzens at his Deal home, during which time he had wiped his phone.

In an emergency police interview, Couzens falsely claimed he had been forced to pick up a woman and hand her over to a gang after getting into “financial shit”.

The following day, police dogs searching the woods found Ms Everard’s badly burnt remains.

Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnap, rape and murder and faces a possible full life sentence when he is sentenced by Lord Justice Fulford at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Couzens sat in the dock with his head bowed on Wednesday as prosecutor Tom Little QC opened the case in front of a packed courtroom, including Ms Everard’s family.

He said Ms Everard’s disappearance was one of the most widely publicised missing person investigations the country has ever seen.

After her body was discovered a week later, it became summarised on social media by the hashtag “she was just walking home”, which did not completely describe what had happened, he said.

“Whilst it is impossible to summarise what the defendant did to Sarah Everard in just five words, if it had to be done then it would be more appropriate to do so as deception, kidnap, rape, strangulation, fire,” said Mr Little.

The court heard Ms Everard was described by a former long-term boyfriend as “extremely intelligent, savvy and streetwise” and “not a gullible person”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrRAS_0cBg2c9p00
Court artist sketch of prosecutor Tom Little QC addressing the court with Wayne Couzens in the dock behind him (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

He said he could not envisage her getting into a car with someone she did not know “unless by force or manipulation”, said the prosecutor.

Couzens had worked on uniformed Covid patrols in late January to enforce coronavirus regulations, so would have known what language to use to those who may have breached them, he continued.

He is thought to have been wearing his police belt with handcuffs and a rectangular black pouch, similar to a pepper spray holder, when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she walked home.

“The fact she had been to a friend’s house for dinner at the height of the early 2021 lockdown made her more vulnerable to and more likely to submit to an accusation that she had acted in breach of the Covid regulations in some way,” said Mr Little.

The court heard how Couzens had booked a hire car, adding: “His movements were consistent with the defendant looking for, or hunting, for a lone young female to kidnap and rape, which is precisely what he did.”

CCTV footage played in court shows Couzens raising his left arm, holding a warrant card, before handcuffing Ms Everard and putting her into the back of the car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31z8qv_0cBg2c9p00
Sarah Everard was kidnapped by Couzens while walking home from a friend’s house (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

A passing couple witnessed the kidnapping but mistook it for an arrest by an undercover officer, the court heard.

“They were in fact witnessing the kidnapping of Sarah Everard,” Mr Little said.

“She was detained by fraud. The defendant using his warrant card and handcuffs as well as his other police issue equipment to affect a false arrest.”

Couzens worked for the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command after joining the Met in 2018, having transferred from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

He was sacked by the force after entering guilty pleas.

Scotland Yard said in a statement ahead of the sentencing hearing: “We are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes which betray everything we stand for.

“Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends. It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through.

“We recognise his actions raise many questions and concerns but we will not be commenting further until the hearing is complete.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#False Arrest#Covid#Uk#Metropolitan Police#The American Embassy#Hoads Wood#Cctv
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police chief condemned over ‘horrific’ remarks saying Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest

A police commissioner has sparked outrage after he said Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest and claimed women “need to be streetwise”. The comments by North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott – for which he later apologised – were branded “horrifically offensive” by campaigners who accused him of victim blaming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newschain

Wayne Couzens too ashamed to look at family of Sarah Everard, court told

Wayne Couzens could not look at Sarah Everard’s family and is “ashamed” after kidnapping, raping and murdering her, his barrister has said. The 48-year-old used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard 33, in a fake arrest as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

British policeman jailed for life for murder and rape of Sarah Everard

LONDON (Reuters) - A police officer was jailed for life on Thursday for abducting marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home then raping and murdering her in a case that shocked Britain and stirred protests over violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: What is the law on resisting arrest in UK?

Wayne Couzens, the serving Metropolitan Police officer found guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison on Thursday.Speaking at the Old Bailey, Lord Justice Fulford, presiding, described the circumstances of the killing as “grotesque” and said the defendant’s crime was so severe it merited the whole-life term with no question of parole.Couzens had planned the attack in advance but chose his victim at random, using his police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to carry out a false arrest on Everard after stopping her as she walked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Everard was a wholly blameless victim, court hears

Sarah Everard was a "wholly blameless victim of a grotesque series of circumstances", a judge has said. Wayne Couzens, a Met Police officer, strangled Ms Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her during a false arrest. Couzens showed his warrant card before restraining the 33-year-old, putting her in his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Killer Cop Who Falsely Arrested, Raped, and Murdered Sarah Everard Gets Whole Life Sentence

The killer British police officer who falsely arrested, raped, then murdered 33-year-old Sarah Everard will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wayne Couzens abducted the marketing executive when she was walking home from a friend’s house in London in March. A court heard this week that the police officer used the pretense of COVID lockdown rules to falsely arrest her before he raped and murdered her, then he burned her body. Ahead of the sentencing, a judge told Couzens that his crime was “devastating, tragic, and wholly brutal... You’ve betrayed your family and there’s no evidence of genuine contrition.” More to follow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for posing as a police officer and trying to ‘arrest’ woman

A man has been jailed after impersonating a police officer and attempting to “arrest” a woman.Wearing a blue lanyard with “police” written on the strap, Gary Shepherd, 44, approached the woman in a car park in Barrow at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and told her he was arresting her for drug dealing, Cumbria Police said.But a member of the public responded to her request for help, and Shepherd left the scene when they both challenged him, according to police.Shepherd, of Abbey Road in Barrow, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and common assault at Barrow Magistrates’ Court on Thursday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Keon Lincoln died in short and brutal attack, court hears

A 15-year-old boy was murdered outside his home in a "short and brutal" attack, a trial has heard. Keon Lincoln died after he was set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January. He was repeatedly stabbed by a group who got out of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy