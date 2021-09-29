CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leyton Orient and Mansfield charged by FA following melee

 8 days ago
Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been charged by the FA (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Leyton Orient and Mansfield have been charged by the FA after a confrontation towards the end of last Saturday’s goalless draw.

Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair was sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players.

FA Spokesperson on Twitter posted: “Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday (25/09/21).

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 84th minute.

“Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have until Friday (01/10/21) to provide their respective responses.”

newschain

Kenny Jackett rues Orient finishing after stalemate against Mansfield

Kenny Jackett was disappointed with his side’s finishing after high-flying Leyton Orient were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Mansfield. The Stags had Tyrese Sinclair sent off five minutes from time for kicking out at Theo Archibald, who forced an excellent save from visiting keeper Nathan Bishop in added time.
