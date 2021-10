Mary Cheney has said she’s “proud” of her sister, Representative Liz Cheney, for admitting she had been wrong to oppose same-sex marriage in the past.On Sunday, Liz Cheney told an interviewer on CBS News’ 60 Minutes that she’d changed her mind about the issue, adding she had been “wrong.” She also revealed that she and her sister, Mary, who has been married to wife Heather Poe since 2012, had healed their rift over her former stance. Mary Cheney wrote on Facebook: “I love my sister very much and am so proud of her. It took a ton of courage...

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO