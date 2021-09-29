The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Makes a Statement

Acura is waving goodbye to the capable second-generation NSX in fine style with the NSX Type S. Revealed in August, it's more powerful and quicker around a track too. Acura claimed that it could lap Japan's Suzuka race circuit two seconds faster than the normal NSX. Now, the Type S has proven its mettle once more by setting a new production vehicle record on the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race circuit. This time, the new Type S was nearly three seconds quicker than a 2019 NSX that tackled the same circuit. The official time for the new NSX Type S was 1:32.784, beating the 2019 NSX's time of 1:35.663.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO