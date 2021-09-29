The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Makes a Statement
Acura showed off a bold sedan concept at Pebble Beach in 2019. As time has shown, that wonderfully styled concept car became the top tier of Acura’s TLX lineup and carries the Acura TLX Type S nameplate. While most concept cars are severely watered down in the transition to a production machine, Acura’s Type S Concept translated well into its mass-produced form. Under the hood is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 355 hp. Mated to that V6 is a push-button-controlled 10-speed automatic.www.autoweek.com
