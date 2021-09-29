1950s Japanese Camera Visits Wisconsin Junkyard, Sees in Infrared
One thing that's beneficial for those of us who like to photograph junkyards and race tracks with elderly photographic hardware is the ready availability of weird film types in 35mm and 120 formats. That includes film sensitive to infrared light wavelengths, which (when combined with a lens filter that blocks light in the visible-to-humans spectrum) enables the camera to see the world as a snake or mosquito would. At the junkyard, this results in an interestingly different view of the rows of doomed cars.www.autoweek.com
