1950s Japanese Camera Visits Wisconsin Junkyard, Sees in Infrared

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO