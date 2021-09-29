CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Wisconsin Farmers Union offers support for new legislative package

Chippewa Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS — A legislative package announced today at World Dairy Expo hits on some key priorities Wisconsin Farmers Union has been advocating for at the Capitol. “This proposal builds on efforts made through the state budget process and provides critical support for initiatives that would bolster the local food movement, combat food insecurity, address rural mental health, and tackle labor shortages,” said WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky. “The package would be a pivotal investment in Wisconsin agriculture and our rural communities, and we wholeheartedly support it.”

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Chippewa Falls, WI
Business
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Chippewa Falls, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Hill

Schumer frustrates GOP, Manchin with fiery debt ceiling speech

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparked anger among Senate Republicans after he railed against them just after they helped advance a short-term debt ceiling extension over a key hurdle. The speech from Schumer came after 11 GOP senators joined with all Democrats to end debate on the short-term debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers

Comments / 0

Community Policy