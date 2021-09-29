Wisconsin Farmers Union offers support for new legislative package
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A legislative package announced today at World Dairy Expo hits on some key priorities Wisconsin Farmers Union has been advocating for at the Capitol. “This proposal builds on efforts made through the state budget process and provides critical support for initiatives that would bolster the local food movement, combat food insecurity, address rural mental health, and tackle labor shortages,” said WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky. “The package would be a pivotal investment in Wisconsin agriculture and our rural communities, and we wholeheartedly support it.”chippewa.com
