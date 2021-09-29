Braves finally have a home game

The Baldwin football team will line up against the Rutland High School Hurricanes in a region battle Friday night. The ‘Canes enter with just a 1-4 record through the first half of the 2021 regular season.

It has been over a month since the Baldwin High School football team (2-2 overall, 1-0 region) was originally scheduled to play a game on its home field.

If you don’t know by now, Braves Stadium over the summer was undergoing a transition from natural grass to artificial turf following a $1.1 million purchase from FieldTurf USA. The new playing surface was not installed in time for Baldwin’s originally scheduled Aug. 20 season/home opener versus Liberty County. That was changed to a road contest.

The Braves on Sept. 10, were supposed to host Southwest High School of Macon for Homecoming 2021, but Southwest canceled due to COVID concerns. Baldwin wound up traveling to 7A Brookwood High School that week instead.

Now — 42 days after the original date — it finally looks as though BHS will get to play its first game on its new turf. The Braves are set to host Region 4-4A opponent Rutland High School Friday in a rescheduled homecoming game.

Needless to say, the Baldwin players and coaches are ready to step out onto the green carpet.

“It’s our first home game and it’s homecoming, so we’ve got every reason to be excited and to want to dominate this game Friday night,” BHS head coach Jesse Hicks said.

The Rutland Hurricanes are a pretty good candidate to be on the wrong end of that dominance. The program has posted just one winning record in the last decade (2013), and doesn’t look as though it will reverse that trend in 2021. At 1-4, all of their losses have been by at least 27 points this season, including last week’s 49-7 loss to third-ranked Perry. The ‘Canes got their lone win so far on Sept. 17 against the Academy for Classical Education (ACE) in a 41-14 decision. ACE actually plays in GMC Prep’s region, so it has a much smaller high school enrollment than Rutland or Baldwin.

“Things have not been going their way,” Hicks said of Rutland.

Rutland has a new head coach at the helm trying to steer the team in a winning direction as Jamarcus Johnson came over from Mary Persons in Forsyth. Hicks said he’s played two different guys at quarterback, and isn’t sure which to expect when the ‘Canes come calling later this week. One is more athletic, but isn’t as polished a thrower as the original starter.

Defensively, Rutland has shown a 50 front, which is a scheme the Braves expect to see each of the next two weeks.

The theme of wanting to dominate was brought up multiple times by Hicks in his weekly conversation with the newspaper.

“There’s a difference between winning a game and dominating a game,” he said. “That’s what you want, is domination. Region time is here and we want to get to the point where the region championship has to come through Milledgeville.”

The Braves will see if they can dominate on their home field for the first time in ’21 when the Hurricanes blow into town Friday. Kickoff between Baldwin and Rutland is set for 7:30 p.m.