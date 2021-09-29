Golf journey brings pair to Boiling Springs

Kevin Fuller and Jeff Schlieff prepare to play the 8th hole at Boiling Springs Golf Club on Tuesday. The golfers were on day 42 of their quest to play 50 courses in 50 days in all 50 states. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

A couple of golfing friends taking part in a 50 in 50 challenge dropped by Boiling Springs Golf Club for a quick round on Tuesday morning.

Jeff Schlieff and his golfing partner Kevin Fuller of Coon Rapids, Minn. (a suburb of Minneapolis) are on day 42 of their 50-day adventure that started Aug. 18 at the Moose Run Course in Anchorage, Alaska.

Schieff and Fuller will finish their trek in a Hawaii in a little over a week.

The goal is to complete 50 golf courses in 50 days across the country and they are on the way back west after going through the southeast and plains in recent days.

After playing the Creeks Golf Course in Arkansas, the duo went to the Joplin area for a round at the Eagle Creek Course, then on Monday were in Winfield, Kan. playing Quail Ridge.

Woodward was their next stop and Schlieff said they found a beautiful course at Boiling Springs.

"Boy is it a gem," he said of the 6,500-yard par-71 course that was completely overhauled in 2013. "It has to rank in the top 3rd of the courses we've played. It is a gorgeous course."

This was a quick stop for the golfers as they were getting in two courses on Tuesday. Their next stop was going to be in Canadian, Texas for a round at the Canadian Golf Club.

Among the top courses, the duo has played is one of the Robert Trent Jones layouts in Greenville, Ala.

The tour of the United States via golf has been an enjoyable one.

"It's been fun, we've met a lot of wonderful people in the rural United States," Schlieff said.