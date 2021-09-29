CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Think ‘Adaptive, Creative, and Resilient’ to Drive Growth

By Matthew Guarini, VP and Senior Research Director, Forrester
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, we have heard the story that tech investments drive productivity. But when we further explored this topic, we found that the productivity of tech investments has been steadily falling for the past 20 years thanks to disconnected digital investments and stakeholders, rising technical debt, and pervasive digital sameness. Now, as we start to emerge from the pandemic, we are faced with a new decade of accelerating digital and tech needs and the promise of even more change to and demands for technology. Factors driving these needs include buyer behaviors shifting to a prioritization of values, privacy, and experimentation; the redistribution of the future of work; and shifting marketing dynamics redefining operating models.

