The Ned rig has morphed from specialty to mainstream lure, and VMC has taken the go-to bait to another level with the Ned Rig Jig. Setting it apart is a pointed mushroom head design with a cone at the neck, which allows it to slip through almost any cover without hanging or fouling. The line tie is 90 degrees off the top of the head, which helps balance weight when a soft plastic bait is attached, also allowing the head to track straight. The bait keeper is formed from ribbed rings around the head to keep baits firmly in place, even when worked through heavy cover. The hybrid bend hook is made of made from chemically sharpened Vanadium Steel. Sporting a 1/0 hook, available in 1/16-, 1/8-, 3/16- and 1/4-ounce sizes. Three colors: black, green pumpkin and chartreuse.

FISHING ・ 2 DAYS AGO