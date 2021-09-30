CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K77lA_0cBfuOtN00

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.

Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.

Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xZZs_0cBfuOtN00

After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s description .

A spokeswoman from the FBI‘s Denver Division which is leading the search for Mr Laundrie said they were unable to comment on the sighting.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we have no comment other than what is posted in our official statements.”

Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said Mr Laundrie and his parents stayed checked out of the campsite on 7 September, but a public information request of park records shows they left the next day.

Marci Newsom told NBC2 she recalled seeing the Laundrie’s red truck, but didn’t speak to the family.

“They kept to themselves. They were there and then they weren’t.”

At the time the Laundries were camping in Pinellas County, Gabby Petito’s parents were desperately trying to contact them to see if they knew where she was.

Ms Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt reported her missing on 11 September, and her remains were found eight days later in Wyoming after a nationwide search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8mVv_0cBfuOtN00

Duane “Dog” Chapman, known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told Fox News that he received a tip suggesting that Mr Laundrie and his parents visited the park twice , 1-3 September and 6-8 September.

He added that on the second trip, three people entered the park but only two people left.

“They were registered, went through the gate,” he said. “They’re on camera. They were here.”

Mr Laundrie’s parents have denied any involvement in their son’s disappearance.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie visited the Fort De Soto Park in February, posting pictures of their stay there to Instagram and posting a review of the site on a camping app The Dyrt.

Jim Lisenby
6d ago

the parents have assisted him in every aspect of this crime. They need to go to jail right along with him. If they want to smoke him out, put his parents in jail and tell them you are not letting them go until he gives himself up

Reply(190)
911
Misfit77
6d ago

I think the parents know everything, including were their son is. They have the money and several properties that the police know.The coward needs to come out and face his consequences. I wouldn't be surprised if he does take his own life because again he is a coward.

Reply(42)
543
Carl Herlinger
6d ago

If his parents are helping him hide from the authorities, then I hope they are convicted and sent to prison with him for aiding and abetting.

Reply(13)
465
