Tulsa Botanic Garden – A Beautiful Oasis Minutes from Downtown
Callister loved all the pumpkins – a seasonal attraction. I’m almost embarrassed to write this blog because it means I have to admit that I just made my first visit to Tulsa Botanic Garden. It was a long overdue visit! It is a gorgeous place that leaves you feeling like you traveled for away when really, you’re only minutes from downtown Tulsa. Spending a few hours at Tulsa Botanic Garden is a great little getaway for adults and kids!www.tulsakids.com
