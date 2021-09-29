CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Botanic Garden – A Beautiful Oasis Minutes from Downtown

By Diane Morrow-Kondos
Cover picture for the articleCallister loved all the pumpkins – a seasonal attraction. I’m almost embarrassed to write this blog because it means I have to admit that I just made my first visit to Tulsa Botanic Garden. It was a long overdue visit! It is a gorgeous place that leaves you feeling like you traveled for away when really, you’re only minutes from downtown Tulsa. Spending a few hours at Tulsa Botanic Garden is a great little getaway for adults and kids!

