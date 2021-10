There was considerable excitement earlier this week when it was announced that The Fugees were reuniting 25 years after the release of their last landmark album, The Score, and planning a global tour. That tour kicked off with a "pop-up show" at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where the group—Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras and Wyclef Jean—performed their first show together in 15 years. And even though they came out over three hours late and only performed for about 45 minutes, no one seemed disappointed with what they saw.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO