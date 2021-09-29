NORMAN SWILLEY
Norman O. Swilley, 83, of Crossett, died in his home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Norman’s career spanned a combined 39 years and included leadership roles as a maintenance superintendent for Kimberly- Clark Corporation, a maintenance manager for the International Paper Corporation and an area maintenance foreman and technical training director for Georgia-Pacific Corporation. Norman also proudly served his country in the National Guard.www.ashleynewsobserver.com
