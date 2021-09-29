CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles police arrest logs for Sept. 19-26

By News Staff
 9 days ago
  • On Sept. 19, Miguelangel Lopezortega, 22, of King City, was arrested in the 2500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for willful cruelty to a child.
  • On Sept. 19, Jake Andrew Martin, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Medowlark Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On Sept. 19, Jose Milan Flores, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2500 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On Sept. 20, Jesus Rodriguez, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and for providing a false ID to a peace officer.
  • On Sept. 21, Rulilio Ortegaojas, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Dorothy Street and Melody Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
  • On Sept. 21, Samantha Davidson Josephina, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for displaying unlawful evidence of registration, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
  • On Sept. 21, Dylan Edward Koepp, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Ramada Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
  • On Sept. 22, April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
  • On Sept. 24, Raul Cueva Martinez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
  • On Sept. 23, William Edward Clemons, 40, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of North River Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
  • On sept. 24, Adan Vasquesagustin, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Vine Street and 3rd Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for being an unlicensed driver.
  • On Sept. 25, Jared John Vasconcellos, 39, of Tulare, was arrested in the 100 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On Sept. 25, Francisco Santiagoaparicio, 47, of Salinas, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
  • On Sept. 25, Pedro Josue Osuna, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for local misdemeanor warrants and possession of a specified controlled substance.
  • On Sept. 26, Jayden Anthony Domingo, 22, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of 32nd and Oak Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
  • On Sept. 26, Jeremiah Aguilarlockaton James, 26, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • On Sept. 26, Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in San Miguel for attempted murder and for being a felon or addict in possession of a firearm.

