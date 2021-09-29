Paso Robles police arrest logs for Sept. 19-26

– On Wednesday at about 7:11 p.m., Grover Beach Police Department Officers, Five Cities Fire, and San Luis Ambulance personnel were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a 34 year-old homeless man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to the neck near the intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Courtland Street. Medical assistance was provided and the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The man is currently undergoing treatment, but is expected to survive.

