Manchester police arrested two men who were found to be in possession of drugs and guns. The arrests came out of a “proactive investigation,” according to a news release. Detectives within the special enforcement division arrested Justin Oliver, 38, of Manchester on Thursday. He was taken into custody as he exited a store on South Willow Street on a warrant for a charge of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon as a result of an incident in early September, according to the release.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO