Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix "Griffith" from her last name. Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She's now seeking to drop her mother's famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.

Pamela M
8d ago

They named her in the Latin tradition, father's surname then mother's, makes me sad when kids lose their heritage, but its also none of my business.

Kurt Richard
8d ago

I love my last name with the respect of the heritage and a name that appears more on the Stanley cup than any other but I understand that my wife loves her dad's name also and if that's important to somebody let it be important

Dorrale Stephenson
8d ago

It's not very common anyway to use the last name of your mother and father for your last name, traditionally you use the name of your father because that's who fathered you and is protector of the family and if you wanted to honor your mother then you take her first name as your middle name so I don't see what's wrong with her request at all, any judge would easily grant it.

