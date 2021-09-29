Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. now eligible to return from injured reserve
Kansas City Chiefs second-year LB Willie Gay Jr. is eligible to return from injured reserve this week. Gay was placed on the injured reserve list with a toe injury on September 2nd, guaranteeing he’d miss at least the first three weeks of the NFL’s regular season. He suffered said toe injury during the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. After spending three weeks on the injured reserve list, Gay is now eligible for a return designation.chiefswire.usatoday.com
