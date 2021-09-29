CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTK Stock Goes Up Amid Short Squeeze—How High After Valens Merger?

 8 days ago
PTK Acquisition (PTK), the SPAC that’s taking Israeli chipmaker Valens Semiconductor public, was trading higher on Sept. 29. Why is PTK stock going up and how high can it go after the Valens merger?. Article continues below advertisement. In the first quarter of 2021, the retail traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets...

