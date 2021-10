Global markets need certainty and LNG exports are not the cause of today's short-lived price rise at the Henry Hub, says the Center for LNG. The US Center for LNG has urged (CLNG) Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to maintain her hands-off approach to exports as US gas prices rise. The lobby group advocates for public policies that advance the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its export.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO