10-Year-Old Happy To Be ‘Making A Mark’ By Participating In COVID Vaccine Trial At Children’s Hospital Colorado

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

(CBS4) – With children back in school and a highly contagious strain of COVID spreading, questions about if and when children can be vaccinated have followed.

Key Williams wanted to be part of the answer.

“I didn’t really think she would be one of the kids to be accepted into the program so when they called me. I was definitely thankful,” Williams told CBS4.

Her 10-year-old daughter Kaniya Smith is part of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trial for kids 5 to 11 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIHLH_0cBfn8X700

(credit: CBS)

She was enrolled at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora over the summer, just before heading back into the classroom.

“I really didn’t have any concerns except with COVID that’s been happening because I’ve been nervous about friends and family getting it,” she said.

Dr. Lalit Bajaj, Pediatric Emergency Physician and Chief Quality and Outcomes Officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado, says they are the largest enrolling site in the international trial .

“We did a pretty big campaign to enroll a very diverse population and we had almost 5,000 people sign up — so a lot of interest — and we were successful in enrolling 252 kids into that two-shot trial,” he said.

Bajaj says the study, and the results which haven’t been shared outside of the FDA, couldn’t come soon enough.

“We are hospitalizing many more kids than early in the pandemic because this delta variant is so much more contagious and it does cause kids to get sick,” he said.

While Williams doesn’t know if her daughter received the vaccine or a placebo, the risk of getting sick was part of her decision to sign up.

“Anything I could do on my end to keep her protected and I thought getting this was part of that protection,” she said.

Kaniya said while protecting herself was one thing, being part of this study was about more than that.

“I just feel like I’m making a mark in history,” she said.

RELATED: 9-Year-Old Jumps At Chance To Participate In Pfizer Vaccine Trial For Children In Colorado

CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thursday Is The Deadline For The Aurora Public Schools Vaccine Mandate

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Thursday is the deadline for employees at Aurora Public Schools to get their COVID-19 vaccines in order to keep their jobs. The vaccine mandate extends to interns and volunteers. (credit: CBS) The superintendent sent a letter to employees in August, stating that COVID-19 vaccines would be mandatory for all staff this school year. The school district is currently holding free vaccine clinics. At that time, APS staff already had a high vaccination rate. The district felt it was the best way to keep children in classrooms. A total of 98% of students opted for in-person learning this school year.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Valor On The Fax Developed Exclusively For Those Experiencing Homelessness, Suffering From Brain Injury

DENVER (CBS4)– It was a groundbreaking day in Denver as the city celebrated the kick-off to construction on a first-of-its-kind project — Valor on the Fax. It’s a 72-unit apartment community exclusively for persons experiencing homelessness who also have a brain injury or related disability. (credit: CBS) “This, as far as we’re aware, is the first permanent supportive housing project specifically for those who have suffered a brain injury or other disabilities… in the nation,” said Gavin Attwood with the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado (BIAC). “Research shows 50% of the population of individuals experiencing homelessness will screen positive for a brain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Court Date Scheduled For Matthew Madden, Charged In Deaths Of 2 Denver Friends

DENVER (CBS4)– A suspect charged in the deaths of two friends will appear in court later this month. Matthew Madden is accused of stabbing Katherine Pivoda and her friend Jennifer Gelvin to death at a home near the University Denver on Sept. 29. Pivoda was Madden’s estranged wife and adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Denver. Katy Pivoda (credit: Andrew Bisset) Pivoda’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page for her kids.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Was Wrong’: COVID Doubter Changes Mind From Intensive Care Hospital Bed In Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the first time since Weld County recently ran out of ICU beds due to a spike of COVID-19 cases, one of the county’s sickest patients is sharing his story from his ICU bed. Earl Henry, a retired construction worker from Greeley, said his thoughts on the severity of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of the vaccine drastically changed after he contracted the virus. Now, hooked to machines that help keep him alive in the ICU, Henry wanted to share his story with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas in hope of encouraging other self-proclaimed skeptics to reconsider their stance. Earl Henry...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Flight for Life pilot and two crew members were rushed to hospitals after someone targeted their helicopter with a powerful laser pointer twice in the same night. Flight For Life pilot Eric Bellings is tired of it. “It can really frustrate a pilot, and we all really deal with it on a nightly basis,” he said. “I don’t think the laser strikes are going to calm down until people realize that they are threatening our lives up there.” Incidents with laser pointers have been serious for years, but now even more so as powerful lasers are...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Costume Store: People Are ‘Amped Up’ For Halloween

DENVER (CBS4) – The COVID-19 vaccine has made in-person gatherings safer, lowering the risk of getting and spreading the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for celebrating the 2021 holiday season safely. Businesses that thrive during seasonal holidays are just as excited as their customers. “Halloween is most definitely the biggest month of the year for us. When people can’t gather and have fun in groups, then Halloween is going to suffer,” said Kevin Pohle, co-owner of The Wizard’s Chest. “We were down last year, which was completely understandable.” (credit: CBS) Pohle says The Wizard’s Chest, a Denver...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID Testing

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Parents Help Serve School Lunch As Douglas County Staffing Shortages Continue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents of students in the Douglas County School District volunteered this week to help its schools keep their lunch service operating efficiently as a nationwide labor shortage continues to affect their staffing levels. Parents take on temporary positions to keep lines moving quickly and giving students more time to eat lunch. “I want to do my part to try and make sure that we can all keep it flowing in the schools,” said Karina Millar, a DCSD parent volunteering at Rocky Heights Middle School. “It’s new for me and you know, I love it,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Says Hospitalization Trend Could Be Reversed If More Get Vaccinated

DENVER (CBS4)– The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado is at its highest since January. The numbers have been climbing at a troubling rate since last week. (credit: CBS) There are 922 patients with COVID-19 in Colorado hospitals. Of those, 710 are unvaccinated and 212 have been vaccinated. This is a trend that Gov. Jared Polis said could be reversed if more people got vaccinated. (credit: CBS) “If for some reason you don’t care enough about yourself, love yourself, protect yourself, I hope you care about your family, neighbors and others enough to get vaccinated, so we don’t exceed our hospital capacity, our state and nation are counting on you,” said Polis. Polis said there are just 149 intensive care unit beds available in the entire state.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID Top Of Mind Again For Coloradans

DENVER (CBS4) – With Thanksgiving only seven weeks away, it’s time to start making holiday plans this season. COVID-19 is top of mind, yet again, in 2021. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the following guidance on how to safely celebrate on its website: Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration. Plan a special meal with people who live with you inspired by the holiday or event. Have an outdoor celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart. Watch virtual events and celebrations. Drive or walk around your community to wave to neighbors from a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Kaiser Permanente Puts 2,200 Unvaccinated Employees On Unpaid Leave

DENVER (CBS4) – Kaiser Permanente says 2,200 of its employees are now on unpaid administrative leave after not meeting a COVID-19 vaccination deadline. The health care provider announced on Aug. 2 vaccinations would be required of employees. Kaiser Permanente notes when that mandate was first announced, 78% of its workforce in Colorado was vaccinated. As of Oct. 4, they say that is now at 98%. It’s not clear how many of those on leave work in Colorado. Those who have not been vaccinated have until Dec. 1 in order to be reinstated. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks,” officials at Kaiser Permanente stated on Tuesday. On Oct. 4, UCHealth announced 119 of its employees were fired for not meeting its vaccination deadline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

119 UCHealth Employees Fired After COVID Vaccination Deadline Passes

DENVER (CBS4) – UCHealth reports 119 employees were fired recently for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19 or given a medical or religious exemption. Employees had until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated. The hospital system employs 26,500 people across the state. Officials say those who were fired make up .5% of their workforce. The hospital says health care employees have been through a lot in the last 18 months. “No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone. We appreciate our staff members and providers who have chosen to be vaccinated to protect their family members, coworkers and our patients. Our dedicated health care workers are improving the health of Colorado’s communities during what has been an extremely difficult time for everyone in health care.” Employees can re-apply once they’ve been vaccinated. Those who received an exemption are required to be tested twice a week, every week. Those employees are responsible for scheduling them, but the hospital will cover the cost.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Smaller Hospitals Could Be Hit Hard With Worker Losses Due To Vaccine Requirement

HOLYOKE, Colo. (CBS4) – Melissa Memorial Hospital is caught in the middle of a political battle, one that has infected health care. “I want them to separate themselves, I really do. I’d like politics to go where politics does well and I’d like health care to go where we need to be … bringing those ideas together and really coming up with choices for people that make sense,” said CEO Cathy Harshbarger. Harshbarger has been dealing with meeting the state’s mandate that hospitals vaccinate all workers or have them file medical or religious exemptions. First shots were supposed to be given by...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Students To Soon Fuel Minds & Bodies With New Greenhouse

DENVER (CBS4) – Students in Denver Public Schools will soon dine on fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the district’s very own commercial greenhouse. District officials and school board members broke ground on the revolutionary project at DPS Glenbrook on Tuesday. “I’m already smelling vegetables in the air,” Theresa Hafner, Executive Director of Enterprise Management for DPS, jokingly said at the groundbreaking. (credit: CBS) The five-acre plot on district property looks like a lot of brown dirt now, but soon it will be a colorful “salad bowl.” “The salad bowl is leafy greens, it’s cucumbers, it’s carrots,” Hafner told CBS4. “We’re starting off with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus To Welcome University Of Denver Students Next Fall

DENVER (CBS4)– University of Denver students will soon have the chance to attend classes at a new mountain campus. DU announced on Tuesday the purchase of 724 acres in Larimer County. The James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus at the University of Denver (credit: University of Denver) The new James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus is named in honor of a billionaire DU alumnus. He donated $26 million to buy the land and kickstart programming on campus. The James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus at the University of Denver (credit: University of Denver) DU hopes to start classes, retreats and research trips for students and staff as early as next fall.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Murder Trial Begins For Steve Pankey In 1984 Death Of Jonelle Matthews

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The trial for an Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado, began on Wednesday. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend’s father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister’s basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone. Pankey lived nearby and attended her church. Prosecutors have claimed Pankey inserted himself into the case over a period of years. (credit: CBS) The search for Jonelle was relentless. Rewards failed to turn up clues. Jonelle was considered missing until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area southeast of Greeley, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Police then labeled her death a homicide. The investigation zeroed in on Pankey. (credit: CBS) Pankey remains in custody on a $5 million bond.
GREELEY, CO
