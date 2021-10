Molina (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to shoulder soreness, and he'll be excluded from the starting nine for a second straight contest. Manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that the backstop will get a few days off prior to the end of the regular season after the Cardinals clinched a postseason spot, but he isn't concerned about Molina's injury. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO