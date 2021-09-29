CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth Watching: Soul-Searching on ‘The Conners,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Good Grief, ‘Nova’ Stirs the Pot on Cannabis, Another ‘Riverdale’ Musical

Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Alexander guests on The Conners as Pastor Phil, who counsels Darlene in a time of spiritual crisis. ABC’s reimagined The Wonder Years follows up its strong pilot with a terrific episode in which young Dean’s heartbreak is mistaken for grief. PBS’ science series Nova tackles “The Cannabis Question.” The CW’s Riverdale takes its annual dip into musical theater by borrowing from the Pulitzer-winning Next to Normal.

tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Ghosts Cast: Where You've Seen The CBS Sitcom Stars Before

Over the years, CBS has been home to classic sitcoms like I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, and The Andy Griffith Show as well as modern gems including The Big Bang Theory. The network’s newest addition, Ghosts, could potentially continue that tradition of having fun and clever comedies that turn rising stars into household names.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

'The Wonder Years' Rewinds to 1968: Behind the Reboot's Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Inspired by the 1988 comedy of the same name, “The Wonder Years” rewinds to 1968 for a coming-of-age series starring Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams and Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams. Music plays a major role in show, seeing as the character of Dean’s dad is a working musician,...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Wonder Years': Release Schedule, Where to Stream, and More

The Wonder Years was a brilliant, coming-of-age television sitcom that won awards and accolades when it originally aired in the 1980s. Since reboots are all the rage nowadays, The Wonder Years is returning to the small screen. The new The Wonder Years stars Dule Hill (Psych) and Saycon Sengblah (Respect)...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 2

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 2, the tension continued to mount when he declined Darlene's proposal. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky put Jackie in a tough position. Jackie and Neville were ready to launch their new and improved Lunch Box. Use the video above to watch The...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Wonder Years’ reboot and universality

The term “spin-off” can carry a negative connotation. When you hear it, you may think of cash-grab projects designed by Hollywood executives for the sole purpose of squeezing out as much money as possible from a well-known brand. “The Wonder Years” reboot straddles the line between a spin-off of the 1988 series and something entirely new. The most noticeable difference between the two coming-of-age dramatic comedies is that while the original focused on Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage, “The Princess Bride”) as he grew up in a white, suburban town in 1968, the reboot focuses on Dean Williams (Elisha Williams, “Danger Force”) and his middle-class African-American family in the same time period.
TV SERIES
The Day

'The Wonder Years' reboot might be just as wonderful as the original

Almost 29 million viewers stuck around after the 1988 Super Bowl to catch the premiere of "The Wonder Years," a nostalgia-driven sitcom that seemed to be as wholesome as mom, apple pie and "Happy Days." But the pilot ended with a gasp: Right before the final credits, narrator Kevin Arnold...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

‘I Hope People Laugh As Much As We Did Making It ‘: Asher Grodman On CBS’ Ghosts

(CBS Local)– This week, a brand new show is coming to CBS. On Thursday, October 7, a new single-camera comedy called “Ghosts” starring Utkarsh Ambudkar & Rose McIver premieres at 9pm EST/PST on CBS. The 30 minute comedy is about Samantha and Jay, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast. The only problem is that it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Actor Asher Grodman plays one of the ghosts on the show named Trevor. The...
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘The Equalizer’ Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm

(CBS) – The Equalizer returns for its second season on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday night, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT. The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. In the season two premiere,  “Aftermath,” just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles)as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers. Check out the video above for a preview of season two and be sure to tune in this Sunday night, October 10th starting at 8pm on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Host Cristela Alonzo Wants to Make the Contestants Into Stars

Actor, comedian and writer Cristela Alonzo doesn’t like it when competition series make the judges or the hosts into the stars of the show, because she wants the contestants, who are the ones tasked with physically, mentally and emotionally demanding feats, to be celebrated. So when she was tapped to host The CW’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple” reboot, she made sure to cheer on the teams that came through every episode. “I want them to know they’ve got it!” she tells Variety. “I wanted to make sure that everybody was OK — meaning, if a contestant asked for water and they...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.
TV SERIES
Variety

Brigette Lundy-Paine, Golshifteh Farahani to Star in ‘City of Ghosts’ Supernatural Drama Podcast

Brigette Lundy-Paine and Golshifteh Farahani have joined cast of “City of Ghosts,” a supernatural neo-noir fiction podcast set in New York City. In “City of Ghosts,” Lundy-Paine, star of Netflix’s “Atypical” and United Artists’ “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” plays El Rivkin, a misanthropic information broker who makes a living collecting and selling the dirty secrets of New York’s elite. After she’s hired to investigate a journalist’s murder, she starts hearing voices of the dead that haunt her — and discovers that one of them belongs to Sahar, the murdered journalist herself, voiced by Farahani (Apple TV Plus’ forthcoming “Invasion,”...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jessa Duggar’s Daughters Ivy, 2, & Fern, 2 Months, Look Adorable In Matching Dresses — Photos

Jessa Duggar snapped precious photos of her two youngest children cuddled up on the couch. To make things even more adorable, the sisters wore matching outfits!. Twinning! Jessa Duggar Seewald‘s daughters Ivy, 2, and two-month-old Fern wore matching outfits in two new photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6. The former Counting On star, 28, snapped pics of her two youngest children — whom she shares with husband Ben Seewald — sweetly cuddling each other on a couch, while looking adorable in their matching attire. Ivy and Fern cheesed for the camera in the same plaid green dresses and similar-looking head pieces. Ivy had on a white beanie, while her baby sister sported a stylish white headband.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Judy Bailiff Petri Hawkins Breaks Silence on Being Booted After 25 Years

When Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for Judge Judy Sheindlin's new series Judy Justice, fans were shocked to see that she had a new bailiff, Kevin Rasco. During the entire run of Judge Judy, Petri Hawkins Byrd served as Sheindlin's bailiff, so many expected him to return. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd revealed that Sheindlin did not even ask him to join the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES

