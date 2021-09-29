LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award.
The rich only get richer for Cleveland’s talented defensive unit as ‘JOK’ was a force for Cleveland this past Sunday. Most non-Browns fans tuned into the Browns Bears game to watch rookie QB Justin Fields play in his first start of the season. While those fans watched one rookie stood out above the rest and it wasn’t Fields. Instead, it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or ‘JOK’ as the fans refer to him. ‘JOK’ was all over the field in an utter dismantling of the Bears’ offense on Sunday.clesportstalk.com
