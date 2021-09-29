Men’s Soccer Remain Undefeated In Conference After Opoku Hat-Trick

The Plattsburgh Women’s Soccer Team (2-1-2) fell on the road to the Middlebury Panthers (3-1-0) 3-0 Wednesday afternoon for their first loss of the season. An aggressive start to the game led Middlebury forwards, Eliza Van Voorrhis and Simone Ameer, to each score in the first 20 minutes of the game. At the 59 minute mark, Elizabeth Peebles buried one top-shelf for her second of the season. This Produced a 3-0 lead that would be held for the remainder of play.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO