Men’s Soccer Remain Undefeated In Conference After Opoku Hat-Trick

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNESAW, Ga. – The Lindsey Wilson men’s soccer team remained undefeated in conference play Tuesday night completing a 4-2 win over Life (Ga.). The Blue Raiders (4-1-1, 3-0 MSC) outshot the Running Eagles (3-3-1, 1-1-1 MSC) 22-12 in the match with a 12-7 shot on goal mark. Nathaniel Onyina Opoku recorded his first career hat-trick on the night with Monwabisi Mngqibisa also grabbing a goal in the match. Alexander Koziolek recorded his fourth assist of the season while Pedro Maximiano grabbed his first assist in Lindsey Wilson colors.

