CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky Bridge Project Successfully Attracts Endangered Bats to Roost

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2021) – A Kentucky bridge with flaking concrete, large cracks, and exposed, rusted steel was a growing safety concern for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and also home for thousands of endangered gray bats. Overcoming the infrastructure and environmental dilemma, a KYTC project team designed a bat-friendly bridge that has proven to be a successful habitat for the species and a safe connection for local motorists.

www.kcountry1057.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy