Kentucky Bridge Project Successfully Attracts Endangered Bats to Roost

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2021) – A Kentucky bridge with flaking concrete, large cracks, and exposed, rusted steel was a growing safety concern for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and also home for thousands of endangered gray bats. Overcoming the infrastructure and environmental dilemma, a KYTC project team designed a bat-friendly bridge that has proven to be a successful habitat for the species and a safe connection for local motorists.