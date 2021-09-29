CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa, GA

Coosa High Junior Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

By Staff Reports
 8 days ago

Coosa High junior Shania McConnell has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

