ISP investigate fatal crash with 'suspicious circumstances' on Stevenson Expressway

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0cBfjtLp00 Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash with "suspicious circumstances" on I-55 Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the southbound Stevenson Expressway at the Dan Ryan Expressway split around 11:40 p.m., officials said.

Police are investigating it as an expressway shooting, according to ISP.

RELATED: ISP hope to deter Chicago expressway shootings with license plate-reading cameras

Traffic was temporarily diverted at the I-94 ramp while ISP investigated, but it has since been reopened.

So far this year, ISP has responded to 182 reported expressway shootings on Chicagoland, Cook County expressways, officials said.

Police have not released the name of the victim, or any other information at this time.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

