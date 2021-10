Big Joe learned something new about Michigan today on the show when Wendy and Steve told him that they learned how to square dance in school. This segment blew up on the show and we had tons of people calling and messaging in to tell us whether or not they learned how to square dance or line dance in school. It turned out that more people did learn how than didn't but not by as much as Wendy and Steve thought. If you want to weigh in and tell us whether or not you learned, you can vote in a poll we posted here.

