Watch: SF9’s Chani Gets His Heart Broken In Teaser For New Fantasy Romance Drama With WJSN’s Eunseo
Kakao TV has shared a sneak peek of SF9’s Chani and WJSN‘s Eunseo’s upcoming drama “Jinx”!. “Jinx” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Chani as Kyu Han, a seemingly ordinary student who is cursed with an unlucky jinx. Every time he sneezes, things go exactly the opposite of what he hopes, forcing him into all sorts of unfortunate situations in his daily life. However, despite his supernatural bad luck, he still romantically chooses to pursue his one-sided crush, believing that if he just tries his hardest, there’s nothing he can’t achieve.www.soompi.com
