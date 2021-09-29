CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: SF9’s Chani Gets His Heart Broken In Teaser For New Fantasy Romance Drama With WJSN’s Eunseo

By E. Cha
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKakao TV has shared a sneak peek of SF9’s Chani and WJSN‘s Eunseo’s upcoming drama “Jinx”!. “Jinx” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Chani as Kyu Han, a seemingly ordinary student who is cursed with an unlucky jinx. Every time he sneezes, things go exactly the opposite of what he hopes, forcing him into all sorts of unfortunate situations in his daily life. However, despite his supernatural bad luck, he still romantically chooses to pursue his one-sided crush, believing that if he just tries his hardest, there’s nothing he can’t achieve.

www.soompi.com

Soompi

Yerin’s New Romance Web Drama Begins Filming + Slated To Premiere Next Year

Yerin has begun filming for the new web drama “Sea Village Cloud Resort” (literal title). “Sea Village Cloud Resort” is about cloud chasers, who each live beneath a different sky, as they meet on Ulleung Island. The healing youth romance drama tells the story that occurs as they organize a Ulleung Island secret tour, portraying a cloud-like romance in the process. The drama stars Yerin as the owner of the sea village cloud resort Goo Reu Mi, Nam Dae Jung as the famous illustrator Kwon Woon, and Kim Jae Won as Cheon Ri Ahn, a college student of the graduating class in the department of atmospheric science.
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Watch the Teaser for Netflix’s Upcoming Kanye West Documentary

Just as it was beginning to feel like we’d reached Peak Kanye for the year, Netflix decided to remind us all that they have a Yeezy documentary in the chamber. The first look at Jeen-Yuhs, the three-part series set to drop sometime in 2022, isn’t so much a teaser as it is an extended version of an old clip that has been in the ether for years. The clip shows Mos Def and Kanye circa 2002, freestyling their verses to what would become “Two Words,” a bar-heavy standout on West’s seminal debut album The College Dropout. Kanye’s emotional delivery alone speaks to the chip he had on his shoulder at the time, his eagerness to show and prove, and the passion that would come to define one of the most controversial figures in music.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Kwon Hyun Bin Thanks BTS’s Jin And Yoo Seung Ho For Warm Gift On Set Of His New Drama

BTS’s Jin and Yoo Seung Ho sent a thoughtful gift to their good friend Kwon Hyun Bin!. On September 25, Kwon Hyun Bin took to his Instagram to share photos with a coffee truck on the set of his upcoming historical drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal translation). The coffee truck was sent by Jin and Yoo Seung Ho. In a previous interview, he mentioned they were good friends. In the caption, he expressed his gratefulness to them, saying, “Thank you so much, hyungnims (a polite way of saying hyung).”
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Hunter Metts’s Voice Sounds Angelic in Teaser for New Single

Hunter Metts has been thriving since American Idol concluded in May. Even though he did not win the competition, he still gained a mass following after his time on the show. He’s been performing, recording, and living his best life since his American Idol elimination. On September 28, Hunter shared...
MUSIC
Person
Jinx
Soompi

Watch: Yoon So Hee Unexpectedly Gets Caught Between 4 Men In New “Peng” Teaser

Playlist Studio’s upcoming web drama “Peng” has released a new teaser!. “Peng” stars Yoon So Hee as Go Sa Ri, a woman entering her 30s who suddenly becomes entangled with four different men. After living a sheltered decade in her 20s, Go Sa Ri decides to start over, which means inviting in any man who enters, and letting go of any man who chooses to leave.
WORLD
wegotthiscovered.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Images Tease The Netflix Hit’s New Romance

One of the best teasers to come from this weekend’s TUDUM event was the first-look clip from Bridgerton season two. The first season of the period romantic drama was a streaming sensation, so the hype is high for its incoming sophomore run. Hot on the heels of that sneak peek, Netflix has released three images from the next run, which showcase the series’ newest romance.
TV SERIES
Soompi

SF9’s Rowoon Dishes On Working With Park Eun Bin For New Romance Drama “The King’s Affection”

SF9’s Rowoon has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon will star as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
MOVIES
Soompi

Romance Drama “To My Star” Confirmed To Get A Second Season

“To My Star” has been renewed for a second season!. Produced by H & Co and EnergeDic Company, “To My Star” was a hit BL (boys’ love) web drama that aired in the first half of 2021. It starred Son Woo Hyun as Kang Seo Joon, an actor who has fallen out of standard orbit, and Kim Kang Min as Han Ji Woo, a chef who doesn’t want to break from the established path.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Kim's Convenience star lands lead role in new romance movie

Kim's Convenience actress Andrea Bang is currently filming a romantic movie opposite The Flash's Robbie Amell, titled Float. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know that debutant director Sherren Lee's cameras have been shooting in Vancouver since last week on her adaptation of Kate Marchant's Wattpad story. Bang portrays Waverly...
MOVIES
Soompi

Lee Joon Gi And Kim Ji Eun Confirmed To Star In New Drama

Lee Joon Gi and Kim Ji Eun will be starring together in the new SBS drama “Again My Life” (literal translation)!. On October 5, Xportsnews reported that the actors have been cast in the drama. Later on the same day, both Lee Joon Gi’s agency Namoo Actors and Kim Ji Eun’s label HB Entertainment confirmed that they will be starring in it.
WORLD
/Film

The Daily Stream: It's Time To Ring In Cozy Gong Yoo Season With The Fantasy K-Drama Goblin

The Series: "Goblin" or "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" The Pitch: A 900-year-old "Goblin" ("Train to Busan" star and "Squid Game" cameo maker Gong Yoo, at his dreamiest) was cursed with immortality as punishment for the thousands he killed on the battlefield while serving as the revered general of a paranoid king. Now spending his days acting as a guardian angel to humans who cross his path, the Goblin searches for the prophesied "goblin's bride" who can break his curse, who arrives in the form of the cheerful orphan born with the ability to see ghosts, Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go-Eun). But the eternally unlucky Ji Eun Tak has been evading death since she was born — which puts her in the sights of a Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), who becomes unwitting roommates with the Goblin after attempting to take Ji Eun Tak's life. The three somehow end up living together, navigating their romantic troubles while fleeing the ghosts of their pasts, as it turns out the trio's fates are more intertwined than they might have thought.
TV SHOWS
Soompi

SF9’s Zuho Cast In New Hip Hop Medical Sitcom

SF9’s Zuho has been cast in a new hip hop medical sitcom!. TVING’s original sitcom “Emergency” is set at Doctor Yang’s Mental Care Centre and follows the story of rappers’ extravagant lives in the competitive hip hop scene, while also capturing their hidden thoughts and worries. Zuho will play assistant...
HIP HOP
Soompi

Song Hye Kyo Transforms Into A Stylish Career Woman In Upcoming Romance Drama

Song Hye Kyo looks stunning in new stills for her upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal title)!. The highly-anticipated drama will highlight the many different flavors of love and breakups. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label who is also a trendy and intelligent realist. Jang Ki Yong plays Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy and popular freelancer photographer who has both brains and looks.
WORLD
Soompi

Ahn Hyo Seop Waits Patiently As Kim Yoo Jung Draws A Portrait Of Him In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has shared a glimpse of its upcoming episode!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision, and Ahn Hyo Seop as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.
WORLD
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Young's 'Bachelorette' season, which teases romance and drama

The first look at Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" is finally here, and it's equal parts romance and drama. The trailer begins by showing Michelle, who was featured on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor" earlier this year, and all of her suitors having fun on their various dates. She is gushed over by the men, with one even calling her "a one in a billion girl." Amid all the romance, Michelle even says she has "the hottest kiss of my life."
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

QUIZ: What Is Your K-Drama Girlfriend Type?

K-drama female leads often set the tone for the series early on. Whether they are fighters, poor, supernatural, or hilarious, they are always characters we can look forward to watching. Curious to see which K-drama girlfriend is for you? Take this quiz to find out!. Hey Soompiers, what type of...
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Yerin, CIX’s Yonghee, And More Practice For New Fantasy Romance Drama At 1st Script Reading

Photos have been shared of Yerin and CIX’s Yonghee at the script reading for their upcoming drama!. Former GFRIEND member Yerin and CIX’s Yonghee will be starring in the fantasy romance drama “Witch Shop Reopening,” a spin-off of the web drama “The Witch Store,” and tells the story of a witch named Lee Hae Na who is determined to save her witch shop from closing. Yerin stars as Lee Hae Na who finds an unexpected ally in an ordinary high school student named Han Ji Ho (Yonghee).
WORLD
Soompi

“Sweet Home” Reported To Return For 2nd Season With Lee Si Young And Park Gyu Young + Netflix Responds

Netflix’s “Sweet Home” may return with a second season starring Lee Si Young and Park Gyu Young from the first season. According to a JTBC News report on October 6, several drama industry representatives shared that the “Sweet Home” production team plans to film the second season during the upcoming winter. The news outlet states that Lee Si Young and Park Gyu Young are the only actors from the first season who will join the second season as well. The drama will reportedly be casting other actors to complete the cast lineup, with some actors already having confirmed their casting in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Watch: BTS Has A Blast Just Hanging Out With Each Other In New Preview Of “In The SOOP” Season 2

“In the SOOP” has shared another glimpse of BTS’s upcoming second season of the show!. Last year, BTS starred in their own reality show called “In the SOOP BTS Ver.” (“soop” means “forest” in Korean), which featured the group getting in touch with nature as they hung out in the woods and enjoyed some well-deserved leisure time in the outdoors.
TV & VIDEOS

