Stocks rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run takes a breather

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. The stock market was up this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. After reopening following a long holiday in China, Japanese stocks outperformed and China climbed. Following the third day of advances for US markets, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and European futures all fluctuated. The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are concerned about inflation as a result of a worldwide oil shortage, and the US payrolls report on Friday may confirm expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting bond purchases shortly. Global equities are on track to have their best week since early September, boosted by the United States’ decision to avoid an immediate default despite political squabbling over the debt ceiling.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO