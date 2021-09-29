Stocks rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run takes a breather
U.S. stocks were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield cooled, leading investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the early leader with a gain of 0.5%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.stockxpo.com
Comments / 0