CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run takes a breather

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield cooled, leading investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the early leader with a gain of 0.5%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After Debt-Limit Extension Deal

Major U.S. stock indexes ripped higher Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers had reached a deal on a short-term debt-limit extension, which would put off a possible government default for several months. Everything from shares of technology companies to energy firms to manufacturers and miners rose, hitting...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow rises 300 points as investors cheer short-term debt ceiling solution

Stocks rallied on Thursday as lawmakers reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short-term, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Stocks hit their highs of the session as Schumer announced on the Senate floor news of the compromise, which will avoid an unprecedented debt default for now.
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as only 194,000 jobs added in September

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE(asterisk)(asterisk)...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Waver After Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures edged up after a disappointing monthly employment report showed the economic recovery remains uneven, boosting expectations that Federal Reserve monetary policy may remain supportive for longer. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.1% Friday, after wavering between small gains and losses. The broad index has risen...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Janet Yellen
investing.com

S&P 500 Makes Big Comeback as McConnell Offers Debt Ceiling Olive Branch

Investing.com – The S&P 500 rebounded strongly to end higher Wednesday, after Republican lawmakers softened their stance on a debt ceiling extension, paving the way to a possible deal that would avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.30%...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Treasury Yields Hold Range After Jobs Report

U.S. government bond prices bounced between small gains and losses Friday following a lackluster September jobs report. In recent trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.593%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.591% just before the report was released and 1.570% Thursday. Yields, which rise when bond...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury Treasury#Alphabet#Zoom Video#Dow#S P#Fed
stockxpo.com

Hot Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. The stock market was up this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week. After reopening following a long holiday in China, Japanese stocks outperformed and China climbed. Following the third day of advances for US markets, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and European futures all fluctuated. The 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are concerned about inflation as a result of a worldwide oil shortage, and the US payrolls report on Friday may confirm expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting bond purchases shortly. Global equities are on track to have their best week since early September, boosted by the United States’ decision to avoid an immediate default despite political squabbling over the debt ceiling.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10-Year Treasury Yield Pushes 1.57% With Jobs Report in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year rate pushing above the 1.57% mark, as investors readied for Friday's job report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.7 basis points to 1.571% at 3:45 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 5.6 basis points to 2.133%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Facebook
stockxpo.com

Stocks Turn Positive After Morning Selloff

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday afternoon after a morning marked by broad losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40 points, or about 0.1%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.4%. Stock trading has been bumpy lately as investors have grappled with soaring energy prices...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall in Fresh Wall Street Selloff

U.S. stocks fell Wednesday, dragged lower by broad losses across everything from shares in airlines to technology stocks. The S&P 500 dropped about 1.2%. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index also fell 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or about 1.3%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy