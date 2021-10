The Cumberland County Jets return home Friday to the friendly confines of Jet Stadium for a Region 4-4A contest against the Livingston Academy Wildcats. “We’re excited to be home,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “We’ve played seven ball games, and five of them have been on the road. We finish up at home the next three weeks, and we were across town last week. So the whole month of October, we’re in Crossville. We don’t have to worry about travel, and that will help us.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO