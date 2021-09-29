CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street Opens Higher in Modest Rebound; Dow up 60 Pts

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, in a modest rebound from their worst one-day loss in months on Tuesday. However, the early bounce was less vigorous than the overnight rebound in index futures had indicated, suggesting that market participants remain essentially cautious, if not outright bearish, as the political theater in Washington DC over the federal government debt ceiling approaches its ritual climax.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 Cathie Wood Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 40%

Cathie Wood earned investors’ confidence with her flagship fund gaining substantially last year. Wall Street analysts predict Wood’s holdings, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), will rally by more than 40% in the near term.Cathie Wood, the founder of investment management firm Ark Invest, is one of today's most influential investors. Wood’s popularity was primarily tied to her portfolio’s impressive gains last year. Her flagship fund gained more than 150% in 2020.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Up, but Below One-Year High, AUD gains as Riak Sentiment Improves

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia. However, the safe-haven dollar remained below a one-year high as risk sentiment improved. The riskier Australian dollar traded near the three-week high that it hit during the previous session, when it gained 0.55% against its U.S. counterpart. The U.S....
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Chinese Markets Re-Open to Better-Than-Expected Services Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, with China releasing better-than-expected economic data and concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling ease. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.81% by 9:49 PM ET (1:49 AM GMT) while the Shenzhen Component Component was steady at 14,309.01. The Caixin services purchasing managers index for September, released earlier in the day, was 53.4.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
investing.com

Dollar creeps higher ahead of U.S. jobs report

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher versus major peers on Friday but within a narrow range as traders awaited clues from the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on the pace of Federal Reserve policy normalization. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Payrolls Release Could Cement Fed Tapering

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Friday ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated monthly U.S. jobs report, which looks likely to confirm assumptions that the Federal Reserve will start to normalize monetary policy in November. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Caution Ahead of Payrolls

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, with investors displaying caution ahead of the release of the widely-watched monthly employment report. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 30 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 3 points, or 0.1%, higher, while Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 7 points, or 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Largely Unchanged; U.S. Jobs Data in Focus

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Friday, with investors cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data which could provide fresh clues into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering. At 2:15 AM ET (0615 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1%...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Wall Street#Pts#Silicon Chip#Investing Com#The Nasdaq Composite#Fed Chair#The European Central Bank#Aapl#Iphone#Msft#Alphabet#Amzn#Nflx#Lcid#Tsla#Ev
investing.com

European stocks dip on tech losses, U.S. jobs caution

(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Friday as declines in the technology sector more than offset gains in oil and auto shares, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%, with tech stocks falling about 1% as rising bond yields dimmed the...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks edge higher as Wall Street shakes off volatility

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors shook off a bout of volatility after nearly a week of high volatility. Major indexes recovered from early losses after the market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government shutdown. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 03% while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.5% higher. Energy prices are retreating after a strong rally that contributed to renewed inflation fears among investors.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Off Triple Digits as October Volatility Rocks Wall Street

Despite yesterday's broader-market rebound, stocks are lower this afternoon as October continues to kick off on a volatile note. Investors are eyeing rising rates, higher inflation, reopening outlooks, and the debt limit debate, while the surging 10-year Treasury yield is putting pressure on Big Tech once again. At last check, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) sports a triple-digit deficit of around 332 points, though upbeat September ADP employment data is keeping further losses in check. Elsewhere, the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are also swimming in red ink.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

4 Stocks Analysts Think Will Soar Over 35%

A solid third-quarter earnings season could offset investors’ concerns over inflation and other lingering issues in the near term, leading to a Q4 rally. So, it could be wise to add fundamentally sound stocks Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nu Skin (NUS), and MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to your portfolio now. Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally more than 35% in the near term.The major stock market indexes have experienced steep losses lately owing to investors’ rotating away from technology stocks amid rising bond yields. In addition, the ongoing supply chain disruptions and the rising oil prices are stretching the inflationary environment even further. Moreover, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC that she believes the economy would fall into a recession if the U.S. government fails to address the borrowing limit before an unprecedented default on the debt.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Dow Ends Up Over 300 Points, Tech Rebounds

Stocks bounced back to Tuesday from the lowest levels since July as investors eyed bargains in battered tech stocks while tracking inflation pressures in the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 311 points, or 0.92%, to 34,314 while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.05%. The Nasdaq, which...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street ends sharply higher as Big Tech roars back

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, as Microsoft and Apple spearheaded a strong rebound in growth stocks and investors awaited monthly payrolls data later this week that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on when to scale back monetary stimulus. Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O),...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy