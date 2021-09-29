Wall Street Opens Higher in Modest Rebound; Dow up 60 Pts
Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, in a modest rebound from their worst one-day loss in months on Tuesday. However, the early bounce was less vigorous than the overnight rebound in index futures had indicated, suggesting that market participants remain essentially cautious, if not outright bearish, as the political theater in Washington DC over the federal government debt ceiling approaches its ritual climax.www.investing.com
Comments / 0