Houstonopoly is the life-sized game board pop-up dedicated to H-Town. During the day, Haunted Houstonopoly will be decked out in seasonal decor and ready to welcome little ones of all ages with Halloween photo ops and plenty of family-friendly fun. The daytime experience includes "Trunk or Treat" weekends all month long with spooky surprises, activities like pumpkin painting, and trick or treating, where kids get candy and prizes as they make their way around the giant, 10,000-square-foot game board.

