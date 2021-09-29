Transfer students need a clearly defined pathway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $47.1 billion package of bills at Cal State Northridge Wednesday intended to smooth the way for more California students to go to college. The bills that were made law Wednesday would make it easier and more affordable for California’s high school students to attend University of California and Cal State University colleges. They also help fund affordable housing for students, particularly those attending community college, and add more funding to financial aid programs. (credit: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office) “Californians have thrived at our world class universities for decades, but not everyone has had similar...

