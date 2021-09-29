Transfer students need a clearly defined pathway

Agreement allows students to transfer into one of Antioch University’s online graduate management programs without duplication of coursework—saving time and money. (Antioch) and UC San Diego Extension (UCSD) have expanded the pathways for students to earn a Graduate Management Degree. Students who complete UCSD Extension’s certificates in Brewing, Digital Marketing, Fundraising and Development, Healthcare Financial Analysis, Healthcare Revenue Cycle, Human Resource Management, and Sustainable Business Practices can transfer certificate credits seamlessly into Antioch’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) without duplication of coursework, saving time and money to complete their graduate degree. Students in UCSD certificates in Fundraising and Development and Human Resource Management can also transfer into Antioch’s online Master of Human Services Administration and Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management.
