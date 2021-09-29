CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Transfer students need a clearly defined pathway

By Calmatters
Lake County Record Bee
 8 days ago

For California to continue as the world’s fifth-largest economy, we need more of our talented students to earn high-quality college degrees and take the next step toward success. The creation of a more clearly defined pathway that allows additional students to transfer from the California Community Colleges to the California...

www.record-bee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Newsom Signs $47 Billion Package To Help More California Students To Go To College

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $47.1 billion package of bills at Cal State Northridge Wednesday intended to smooth the way for more California students to go to college. The bills that were made law Wednesday would make it easier and more affordable for California’s high school students to attend University of California and Cal State University colleges. They also help fund affordable housing for students, particularly those attending community college, and add more funding to financial aid programs. (credit: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office) “Californians have thrived at our world class universities for decades, but not everyone has had similar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WausauPilot

New credit transfer agreement to benefit Wisconsin students

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical College System have signed an agreement that makes it easier for students to transfer among and up to 72 credits between the two higher education systems. The agreement, effective Sept. 1, meets a statutory requirement that the two systems...
WISCONSIN STATE
nd.gov

Giving students a pathway up with computer science

Most of us grew up knowing the ‘3 Rs’ were the foundations of learning in our schools. Reading, writing, and arithmetic are still important, but why not make those foundations stronger with computer science?. The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) & Cognia Virtual Continuous Improvement Conference, held September...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
McDowell News

McDowell Tech signs agreement with North Carolina Wesleyan for student transfers

North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount recently signed an agreement that will help qualified graduates of McDowell Tech Community College in Marion transfer to North Carolina Wesleyan. The agreement aims to provide a seamless transfer for students who enroll at NCWC following completion of their two-year degree at MTCC.
MARION, NC
iu.edu

IU, Ivy Tech aid transfer students with new guaranteed admissions agreements

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington and Ivy Tech Community College have built on their long history of partnership in support of students by creating new transfer pathways with five new guaranteed admissions agreements. The agreements will allow Ivy Tech students who have earned specific associate degrees to transfer as...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
missouristate.edu

Missouri State and Jefferson College create clear pathways for completing degrees

For Jefferson College students, earning a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University just got easier. Dr. Frank Einhellig, Missouri State provost, and Dr. Dena McCaffrey, Jefferson College president, met in Hillsboro today (Sept. 23) to sign an articulation agreement. With this agreement, the two institutions will develop transfer plans for...
MISSOURI STATE
WTOK-TV

Two-year college transfer students recognized as MSU Presidential Partnership Scholars

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University announced its latest Presidential Partnership Scholarship recipients, 14 top transfer students from the state’s community colleges. All juniors and Mississippi residents, the group is recognized with the university’s most prestigious scholarships for two-year college transfers to MSU, with the award covering their full on-campus tuition cost.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton College#Post Secondary Education#Assembly#Csu#Ccc#Ab 928#Democrat
Lake County Record Bee

Streamline and modernize the Cal Grant program for students

We could not imagine the hardships of being a student in 2021. Today, students face numerous hurdles in pursuing higher education, including competitive acceptance rates, the lack of jobs after graduation, delayed degree completion and disjointed resources for housing, basic needs and mental health. On top of these struggles is...
EDUCATION
maricopa.edu

Maricopa County Community College District and Arizona State University Partner to Offer College Students Transfer Pathways with MAPP MyPath2ASU™ Collaboration

The Maricopa County Community College District is pleased to announce a new alliance with Arizona State University to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MAPP MyPath2ASU™ program. MAPP MyPath2ASU™ allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.
ARIZONA STATE
atlantic.edu

Atlantic Cape students encouraged to attend Transfer Fairs in October

Atlantic Cape Community College invites students to attend one of the three transfer fairs being held this October to learn about transferring upon completion of their associate’s degree. The college transfer fairs will be conveniently held at each of Atlantic Cape’s three campuses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:. Oct....
COLLEGES
Daily Trojan

USC should offer more merit scholarships exclusive to transfer students

Transfer students come from all walks of life; from the 21-year-old who previously attended a two-year community college to the navy officer returning to university, USC acceptance is a gateway to the best in higher education. Whether they transfer because of a shift in educational goals, dissatisfaction with their original...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
edsource.org

Newsom signs bills to ease college transfer and improve student housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills Wednesday that would improve college affordability and make it easier for community college students to transfer to the state’s public university systems. “We’re turning commitments into reality by ensuring that our students have more access to high-quality educational opportunities, creating a change of course...
COLLEGES
antioch.edu

Antioch University & UCSD Extension Expand Pathways for Students to Earn a Graduate Management Degree

Agreement allows students to transfer into one of Antioch University’s online graduate management programs without duplication of coursework—saving time and money. (Antioch) and UC San Diego Extension (UCSD) have expanded the pathways for students to earn a Graduate Management Degree. Students who complete UCSD Extension’s certificates in Brewing, Digital Marketing, Fundraising and Development, Healthcare Financial Analysis, Healthcare Revenue Cycle, Human Resource Management, and Sustainable Business Practices can transfer certificate credits seamlessly into Antioch’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) without duplication of coursework, saving time and money to complete their graduate degree. Students in UCSD certificates in Fundraising and Development and Human Resource Management can also transfer into Antioch’s online Master of Human Services Administration and Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management.
COLLEGES
KXII.com

High school, transfer student preview day at SOSU

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University held their annual preview day Wednesday morning. Nearly 200 students from schools in Oklahoma and North Texas visited the campus for SE Live to tour the school and learn about academic programs and student organizations offered at the university. Shelly Key, Associate...
COLLEGES
asu.edu

Supporting transfer students on their journey to ASU

Pima Community College student utilizes ASU's transfer tools to prepare for her bachelor's degree. Inspired by her family to pursue higher education, Arizona State University transfer student Nora Thompson decided to begin her studies at Pima Community College to better prepare for the academic realities of attending a university. Although...
ARIZONA STATE
sanjoseinside.com

New Laws Expand Cal Grants, Improve Transfer Pathways from Community Colleges

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several bills Wednesday that would improve college affordability and make it easier for community college students to transfer to the state's public university systems. “We're turning commitments into reality by ensuring that our students have more access to high-quality educational opportunities, creating a change of course...
COLLEGES
Guard Online

Medical pathway students get 3D anatomy table

Batesville High School Charter received $1.25M in grants to expand its educational products. A portion of those funds were utilized to purchase a $71,000 3D Anatomy Table called Anatomage. BHSC is one of three schools in the entire state to have this technology at their students’ fingertips. BHSC Athletic Trainer,...
BATESVILLE, AR
NBC San Diego

Southwestern College Clears Debt of 4,200 Students With Federal COVID-19 Aid

More than 4,200 students with Southwestern College in San Diego will have their outstanding student debts forgiven -- totaling $1.5 million -- thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funds, the college announced Thursday. Students enrolled for classes during the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 semesters ill have all of their tuition...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Volante

TRiO brings success to in-need students

Since 2015, TRiO has been assisting USD students on their path to graduation. This semester, TRiO is looking forward to a full schedule of student events and services to help their students succeed. Dallas Doane, director of TRiO Student Support Services, was hired over the summer and described TRiO as...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy