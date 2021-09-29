CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Reveals She Owns Her Masters; Plans to Re-Record Debut Album

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, Ashanti has revealed that she now owns her masters. It has been about twenty years since the young singer came onto the scene and made a big impact. Her debut, self titled album released via Murder Inc / Def Jam is certified three times Platinum by the RIAA, spawning the record breaking hit ‘Foolish’. Appearing on the Tamron Hall show, she confirmed that she owns her masters.

