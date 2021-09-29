White Lightning Festival celebrates moonshine and fast cars

The festival’s origins date back to the 1980’s, with three Colombian immigrants living in the Berkshires. “The founders of the festival are Liliana Ortiz-Bermudez, German Bermudez and Doris Orellana," said Festival Latino of the Berkshires Public Relations Director Erika Wainwright. “They wanted to see some kind of Latino presence in the area, but there was none. And they were going to Summer Fest in Great Barrington in the late 1980s, and the town of Lee was calling for community members to celebrate Lee Founders Day. So they have been involved in Summer Fest, but there wasn't a Latino presence there. So when they heard Lee's call for community members to celebrate Lee Founders Day, they saw the opportunity to create a celebration for Latin American culture as part of the Lee Founders Day celebration. So that's where they started, the summer of 1995.”

