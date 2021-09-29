Liberal Makes Quick Work of TMP

One half of soccer got it done. The Redskin soccer team beat Thomas Moore Prep 12-0 Tuesday evening at Redskin Field. The game lasted one half. Angel Munoz scored three goals and dished one assist. Suain Moncayo scored two goals with one assist. Orlando Munoz scored two goals. George Tejeda had one goal and two assists. Felix Nam had one goal and one assist. Giezi Gonzalez had one goal and one assist. Danny Pavia scored a goal. Erick Garcia and Seth Michel dished an assist a piece. Liberal is 3-5 and returns to WAC play on Thursday with a game at Hays.