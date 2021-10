IRVINE (CBSLA) – David MacMillan, who earned his doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, is the winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, an honor he is sharing with Benjamin List, who is a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research in La Jolla, it was announced Wednesday. A screen displays the co-winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Ccemistry, Germany’s Benjamin List (L) and David MacMillan of the United States, during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) MacMillan and List were awarded the Nobel Prize for...

CHEMISTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO