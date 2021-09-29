CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Man Steals Dollar General Employee’s IPhone

By Allison Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Haven Police needs help in identifying the subject in the video who took a Dollar General worker’s phone. On Sept. 17, 2021, the victim was working in an aisle at the Dollar General (381 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven) when she put her phone on top of some merchandise. As she assisted a customer who was in the aisle, she was away from her phone for a short time. The suspect enters the store, walks past the phone and looks at it. He then turns around and takes the phone immediately leaving the store. The phone is a red IPhone 11 Pro valued at approximately $500.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Smartphone#Heartland
