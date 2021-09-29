CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

By DARIA LITVINOVA, SUZAN FRASER - Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday.

