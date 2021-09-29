Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russia says it has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from a submarine for the first time.The defence ministry said on Monday the weapon was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea, off the northwest coast of the country."The testfiring of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was deemed successful," the ministry said in a statement.Low-quality video footage released by the ministry showed the missile shooting upwards from a submarine, its glare lighting up the night sky and illuminating the water's surface.The launch marked Tsirkon's first from a submarine.It previously has been...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO