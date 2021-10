Fernando Venavides said he could not believe that “millions of dollars” were wasted on an election that was “simply not needed.”. “I voted for Newsom like most other Latino people, but I do not understand why the election took place,” he said, while shopping at the Olvera Street Market in Downtown Los Angeles. “They could have just let him finish his term and elect someone else after that.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO