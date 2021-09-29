CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOR Stock: Why It Increased Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) increased by over 7% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) increased by over 7% during intraday trading this morning. Investors are responding positively to Worthington Industries reporting net sales of $1.1 billion and net earnings of $132.5 million (or $2.55 per diluted share) for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 31, 2021. And in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company reported net sales of $702.9 million and net earnings of $616.7 million (or $11.22 per diluted share).

