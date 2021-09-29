CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Listen Up: Torbin Harding takes listener on emotional journey on new album

worcestermag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Can You Hear These Walls Did Speak,” singer-songwriter Torbin Harding of the Worcester-based LoZRecords has set forth a lovely examination of alienation and the frustration of being unable to help someone. It’s a dreamy bit of power pop, melodic and well-crafted, and if it sometimes rolls too gingerly by its subjects, Harding still manages to take thinly sketched portraits and bare-bones lyrics and transform them into something genuinely affecting.

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Song ‘Hard Skool’

Guns N’ Roses have officially released the studio version of their new song “Hard Skool.”. The track’s life can be traced back to sessions for the band’s long-delayed album Chinese Democracy, when it went by the working title "Jackie Chan." The song was partially leaked in 2006, only to have a full version put online in 2019. That rendition came via GNR fan Rick Dunsford, who purchased a storage unit full of unreleased digital recordings owned by former A&R executive Tom Zutaut, who had signed Guns N’ Roses to Geffen Records. Though the band quickly bought the recordings back from Dunsford, the material was nonetheless spread online.
MUSIC
westwoodhorizon.com

Kacey Musgraves Surprises Listeners With Her Latest Album, ‘star-crossed’

Kacey Musgraves released her first studio album in 2013. Eight years later, listeners were treated to the release of her fourth studio album, star-crossed, on September 10. Her music has strayed far from the original country roots that were so important to her first three albums. Many songs on star-crossed center around Musgraves’ recent divorce with Ruston Kelly which marked the end of a three year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Listen to Poppy’s Punk Rock-Infused New Album ‘Flux’

Poppy has just released a punk-infused new album called Flux, which you can listen to now. The record serves as Poppy's fourth full-length studio release, but her second on Sumerian Records after she made the transition from electro-pop to "post-genre," as she's called it over and over. Compared to her...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Nao, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Nao, Mas Aya, Andy Shauf, Macie Stewart, Mickey Guyton, and Esperanza Spalding. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Billboard

Roblox Introduces Listening Parties, Starting With Poppy's New Album

Over the past year, Roblox has hosted immersive virtual concerts with artists like Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots. Now, the gaming platform is inviting artists to stream entire albums in the metaverse through virtual listening parties. For its first-ever listening party, Roblox is teaming with Grammy-nominated musical chameleon...
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Roblox Brings Album Listening Parties To The Metaverse

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has added listening parties to its popular virtual universe. Fans can listen while playing games and hanging out with friends on the platform with the artists joining in. We’ve written previously about how more and more artists are livestreaming album debuts and release parties with their fans...
THEATER & DANCE
bloody-disgusting.com

[Listen to This!] New Albums From Succumb, Employed To Serve, and Poppy!

It’s been a great year for new music and the past two weeks have been nothing short of fruitful, with the highlight being last week’s release of Employed To Serve‘s critically celebrated fourth LP, Conquering, from Spinefarm Records. “Employed To Serve’s latest release is a fully realized metamorphosis into the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lozrecords#West Coast
EDMTunes

Saint Punk Takes Us On A Musical Journey Via His Emotive 14-Track Debut Album, Ouroboros

It’s always a great feeling seeing an artist drop a debut album. Today, we get to experience just that, courtesy of the Los Angeles-based Saint Punk. I say this, as he’s dropped his debut, 14-track album titled Ouroboros. In the past, we’ve written about Saint Punk countless times, with the most recent one being for his remix of Ookay and Cesqueaux’s track, titled ‘The Pit‘. Today, we bring you to the present by writing about his debut ‘Ouroboros‘ album. If you’re a fan of Saint Punk, you’re going to want to check this out.
MUSIC
Polygon

Listen to Sufjan Stevens’ new album inspired by The Thing, Bring It On 2, and Hellraiser 3

One year after melodically grappling with video games, Sufjan Stevens is back with a new album informed by hours spent watching movies with fellow indie folk/lo-fi musician Angelo De Augustine. In a new interview with GQ, Stevens and De Augustine admit that the cinematic foundation of A Beginner’s Mind, released on Sept. 24, was mostly an accident, erupting from days spent writing songs and nights spent watching whatever they could stream or torrent — “highbrow, lowbrow, and everything in between,” as the duo put it in their album notes. The result is a record that reverberates with the haunting melancholy of 2015’s Carrie & Lowell, but with lyrics like “Cenobite seized within the throes / To be released from the Pillar of Souls.” It’s pretty great.
VIDEO GAMES
WBUR

7 Albums To Listen To This Fall

With another complicated summer behind us in the COVID era, it’s difficult to decipher the stability of the music industry as we face more variants, new mandates and the foreboding holiday season. But while the fate of live music remains concealed in sibylline hands, I can report that, like clockwork, this fall season promises to fill the sleepy summer void of new music releases.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Daptone Records celebrates 20 years, plus Brandi Carlile drops powerful new album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Various Artists, “The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo” (Daptone) For the past 20 years, Brooklyn’s Daptone Records has been home to the finest contemporary soul, funk and gospel music. Daptone notably fostered the late-career surges of dearly departed singers Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and Naomi Shelton, while furthering the instrumental prowess of orchestral soul acts like the Budos Band, Menahan Street Band and Antibalas.
MUSIC
philadelphiaweekly.com

Listen up!

Area concert venues are packed with great musicians and artists. Here are a few upcoming shows you’ll want to see for yourself. Kevin Morby’s new album “A Night At The Little Los Angeles,” a four-track demo version of last year’s “Sundowner,” is out Oct. 8 on Dead Oceans. You can hear the music live and in-person when Morby plays Union Transfer on Nov. 22. utphilly.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NME

Roblox launches ‘Listening Parties’ feature for acts to debut new albums

Roblox has launched a new ‘Listening Parties’ feature through which artists can premiere their new albums. The online gaming platform recently signed a new deal with Sony Music Entertainment, with the aim of giving Sony-signed acts “commercial opportunities to reach new audiences”. It was said that the service would also host innovative music experiences for its users.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: PJ Morton delivers an emotional lovers' jam

(October 1, 2021) He has been a staple on SoulTracks for more than 15 years, with a discography that is tough to match over that period. PJ Morton has been a prolific, Grammy-receiving star, who has excelled as a songwriter/producer, as part of Maroon 5, and, of course, as a SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Award-winning solo artist.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: Gregory Porter previews upcoming album with "Dry Bones"

(October 1, 2021) Is there any artist in the past decade who has risen through the soul and jazz worlds like Gregory Porter? The masterful baritone has shown himself to be an all-time classic vocalist and an insightful songwriter who combines elements of jazz, R&B and more than a touch of church in his truly unique sound.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

RC & Ambers’ Debut Album ‘Big Country’ Is An Absolute Must-Listen

For those of you who don’t know, RC Edwards is a founding member, songwriter, bassist, and cornerstone of the Turnpike Troubadours. Among others, we can thank Edwards for writing the Turnpike classics “Easton & Main,” “Morgan Street,” and “Kansas City Southern.”. A little over a year after the band announced...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy