Listen Up: Torbin Harding takes listener on emotional journey on new album
With “Can You Hear These Walls Did Speak,” singer-songwriter Torbin Harding of the Worcester-based LoZRecords has set forth a lovely examination of alienation and the frustration of being unable to help someone. It’s a dreamy bit of power pop, melodic and well-crafted, and if it sometimes rolls too gingerly by its subjects, Harding still manages to take thinly sketched portraits and bare-bones lyrics and transform them into something genuinely affecting.www.worcestermag.com
