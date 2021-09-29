CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube will remove videos with misinformation about any vaccine

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

YouTube will begin removing content questioning any approved medical vaccine, not just those for COVID-19, a departure from the video site’s historically hands-off approach. The division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation to cover all vaccines that health authorities consider effective. The ban will include any media that claims vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes such as autism, said Matt Halprin, YouTube’s vice president for trust and safety.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joseph Mercola
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Fox News' Coronavirus Hypocrisy In Scathing Takedown

Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Alphabet Inc#Facebook Inc#Twitter Inc
gizmostory.com

Stern’s Stern Comment on “Anti-vaxxers” Rocks Twitter

Twitterati is all praise for radio superstar and talk show host Howard Stern. The celebrity recently ranted on the people who are not willing to take the vaccine to fight COVID-19. This has brought Stern applause from his fans on Twitter. Last Tuesday, Stern, on his SiriusXM program, ranted about the people who were against the vaccination drive going all around the world.
INTERNET
The Independent

Hollywood in turmoil as 150,000 backstage workers vote to go on strike: ‘It would shut everything down’

Productions in Hollywood are under threat after backstage union workers voted unanimously to strike.Over 90 per cent of those eligible to vote did so, with more than 98 per cent voting in support of strike action according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).The union have been campaigning for some time for better working hours, safer conditions in the workplace and improved worker benefits. In a statement, president of the IATSE Matthew Loeb said: “The members have spoken loud and clear. This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Janesville Gazette

Transgender Netflix workers have had enough after Dave Chappelle’s harmful remarks

Transgender Netflix employees are speaking out against the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, which contains a litany of transphobic material and insensitive commentary. TV writer Jaclyn Moore, known for her work on Netflix’s “Dear White People” and Peacock’s “Queer as Folk,” and senior software engineer...
CELEBRITIES
Janesville Gazette

Olson: Four steps to fix Facebook, courtesy of Frances Haugen

At a congressional hearing on Tuesday, former Facebook Inc. product manager Frances Haugen didn’t need to convince lawmakers that the company has a big problem. Republicans and Democrats were, for once, united on her side. Facebook’s success as a business boils down to algorithms that bump the most titillating content...
INTERNET
The Guardian

YouTube to remove misinformation videos about all vaccines

YouTube is to remove videos that spread misinformation about all vaccines, as it steps up a crackdown on harmful content posted during the coronavirus pandemic. From Wednesday, the video streaming site, which has already banned Covid jab falsehoods, will take down content that contains misinformation such as claiming any approved vaccine is dangerous, causes chronic health defects or does not reduce spread of disease.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shropshire Star

YouTube to remove misinformation videos about all vaccines

The video platform is expanding its policy on not allowing videos containing Covid-19 vaccine misinformation to all approved jabs. YouTube is to remove videos that contain misinformation about all vaccines, expanding its policies around health misinformation which had been strengthened during the coronavirus pandemic. The Google-owned video platform said its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

How YouTube Is Handling Mass Removal of Vaccine Misinformation Content

YouTube is clamping down on the prominent anti-vaccination accounts and is actively wiping the platform of content that misinforms about the efficacy of government-approved vaccines. Hastie Afkhami, the head of digital at the consultancy S-3 Group, joined Cheddar to discuss the video-sharing giant's decision to remove all vaccine-related misinformation and whether or not the approach will be effective in the long run. She noted that it’s a tall task to remove all such labeled accounts and videos, and the platform will have to lean on its other users to report violations.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy