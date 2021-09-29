YouTube will remove videos with misinformation about any vaccine

Productions in Hollywood are under threat after backstage union workers voted unanimously to strike.Over 90 per cent of those eligible to vote did so, with more than 98 per cent voting in support of strike action according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).The union have been campaigning for some time for better working hours, safer conditions in the workplace and improved worker benefits. In a statement, president of the IATSE Matthew Loeb said: “The members have spoken loud and clear. This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO